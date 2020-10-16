Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $708.36.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $735.03. 14,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,145. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $589,970.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

