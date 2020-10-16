Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 777 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 994% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 65.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 761,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 139,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,305,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

STAG stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

