Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.45.
Shares of IOVA traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 67,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,227. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
