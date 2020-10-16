Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 67,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,227. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.