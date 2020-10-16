Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -122.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Itron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Itron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

