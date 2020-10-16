J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Up 63.9% in September

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Shares of J.W. Mays stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of 314.33 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 4,837.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

