JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.60. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1,585 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.83.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. The business had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

