James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $945.43

Shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $945.43 and traded as high as $999.60. James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) shares last traded at $989.50, with a volume of 6,112 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 million and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 946.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

