James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $945.43

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $945.43 and traded as high as $999.60. James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) shares last traded at $989.50, with a volume of 6,112 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 million and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 946.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.