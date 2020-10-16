James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JRVR. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $51.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 125,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 172,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

