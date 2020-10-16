JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

JCDXF stock remained flat at $$16.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

