Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

PSXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

PSXP opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.24. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

