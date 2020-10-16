Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

HEP opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 336,622 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 370,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

