Jefferies Financial Group Boosts W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $450.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded W W Grainger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.86.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $385.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.89 and a 200-day moving average of $319.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

