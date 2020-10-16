Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $152.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $174.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.29.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,051,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.