Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 8,100 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities downgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.83) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,191 ($107.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,442.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,368.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.