Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 8,100 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities downgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.83) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,191 ($107.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,442.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,368.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.