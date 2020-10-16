Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brother Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

