Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.