Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

SWX opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $89.77.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

