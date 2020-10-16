Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Chemours Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for The Chemours in a report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of CC opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

