JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FROG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.43.

JFrog stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

