Jibrel Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $4,278.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.