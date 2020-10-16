John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 347.1% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

