Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

