JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €13.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.46 ($15.83).

ORA opened at €9.61 ($11.30) on Tuesday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.35.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

