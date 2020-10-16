JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €56.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEI. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.75 ($71.47).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €53.66 ($63.13) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

