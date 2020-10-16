JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €85.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PUMA SE (PUM.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.33 ($103.92).

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €79.30 ($93.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €84.30 ($99.18). The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is €74.47 and its 200 day moving average is €66.04.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

