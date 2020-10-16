JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €85.70 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €91.05 ($107.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.46. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1 year high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

