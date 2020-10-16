JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €96.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.75 ($105.59).

Shares of DG opened at €71.84 ($84.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.30 and a 200 day moving average of €77.86. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

