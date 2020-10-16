JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target to $40.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WYND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.46.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

NYSE:WYND opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,227,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,173,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.