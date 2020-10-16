JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.20.

PCAR opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $57,080,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

