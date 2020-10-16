JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.51.

JPM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 213,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,561,049. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

