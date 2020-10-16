JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.