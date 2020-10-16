JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

WEGRY stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

