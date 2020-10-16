JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JCH opened at GBX 567.20 ($7.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.43 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 551.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 557.81. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

