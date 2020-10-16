JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JCH opened at GBX 567.20 ($7.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.43 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 551.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 557.81. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.
About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst
See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.