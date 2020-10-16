Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

