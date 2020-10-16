Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on November 30th

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JUKG stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.59. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.56 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

