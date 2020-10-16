Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on November 30th

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JUKG stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.59. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.56 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.
About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust
