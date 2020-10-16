Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Raised to £117.80 at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target raised by Barclays from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £109.97 ($143.68).

Shares of LON:JET traded up GBX 392 ($5.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 9,990 ($130.52). 173,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,204. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,542.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,255.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

