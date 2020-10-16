K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Cormark

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNT. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K92 Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.27.

CVE:KNT traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.00. 416,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,764. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 33.82. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.65.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.4673157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total transaction of C$2,188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,128,600). Also, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$862,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,014,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

