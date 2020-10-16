Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KLDO. BidaskClub upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.74.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

