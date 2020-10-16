Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NYSE:KLR opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.21. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

