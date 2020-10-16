Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY remained flat at $$5.67 during trading on Thursday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. The company offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

