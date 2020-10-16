KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

KB stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

