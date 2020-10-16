KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “
KB stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
