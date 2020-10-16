KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

KBCSY opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

