KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEKE. BofA Securities began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. China International Capital began coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BEKE traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.67. 3,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,887. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $71.40.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

