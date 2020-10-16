Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Shares of LON KMR traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.33). The company had a trading volume of 22,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,787. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 292 ($3.81).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.