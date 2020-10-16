Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €54.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.87 ($53.96).

1COV opened at €43.75 ($51.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

