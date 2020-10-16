Kering (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RLXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

