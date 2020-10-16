KeyCorp Comments on La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE LZB opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

