KeyCorp Weighs in on At Home Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOME. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

HOME stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 344,474 shares worth $7,359,228. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 164,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 110,112 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

