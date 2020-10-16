Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.13.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.23. 697,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,765. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$763.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.5830471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.