Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,715. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $2,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,283.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.